KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,824 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,224,000 after buying an additional 78,835 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $12,275,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $3,183,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.28. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equity Residential to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

