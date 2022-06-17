KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,405 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

In related news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAG opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $37.07.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Conagra Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.