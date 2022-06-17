KB Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KB Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.08.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $173.35 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

