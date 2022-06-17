KB Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

KB Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,848,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

NYSE LOW opened at $171.61 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.48 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.07 and its 200-day moving average is $220.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

