KB Financial Partners LLC Sells 110 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KB Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in Tesla by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $639.30 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.34 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $815.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $913.78.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.43.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.