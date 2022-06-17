KB Financial Partners LLC Sells 138 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

KB Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 412.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

CRM opened at $159.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $159.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.82, for a total transaction of $491,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.