KB Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,832 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

KB Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average of $113.72. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

