KB Financial Partners LLC Takes $134,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $190.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.41.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

