KB Financial Partners LLC Takes $78,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018,014 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,561,000 after purchasing an additional 834,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 545,431 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,256,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,900,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $99.42 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.82 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.