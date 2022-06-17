KB Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,525 shares of company stock worth $8,853,475. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.44.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

