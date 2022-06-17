KB Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,762,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,469,000 after acquiring an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $646,546,000 after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,811,000 after acquiring an additional 105,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 970,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WST. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $282.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.89 and a 12 month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

