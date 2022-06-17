Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $697,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $727,687.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $671,809.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $747,385.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $780,014.00.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $106.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -0.67. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.65 and its 200 day moving average is $133.40.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 36,767 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

