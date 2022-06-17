Kenneth Duda Sells 20,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,913,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $2,154,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $5,132,400.00.

ANET opened at $90.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 287.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 36,783 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,847,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

