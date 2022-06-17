Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Update

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 655,700 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 461,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the period. 10.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Dawson James lowered Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ KTRA opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. Kintara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $2.85.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kintara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

