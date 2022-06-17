Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($36.46) to €30.00 ($31.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. AlphaValue cut Koninklijke Philips to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($33.85) to €31.00 ($32.29) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €26.50 ($27.60) to €21.30 ($22.19) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

