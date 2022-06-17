Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Kroger updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$3.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $49.82 on Friday. Kroger has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 52,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $2,936,798.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,749 shares of company stock worth $10,457,284 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kroger by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,648,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after acquiring an additional 381,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kroger from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.74.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

