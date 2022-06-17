Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $42.69 and a 1-year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 50,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,489,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at about $715,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

