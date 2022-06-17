Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90. 10,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 547,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.18.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 224,057 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 150,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,725,033.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 384,157 shares of company stock worth $6,265,250. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.