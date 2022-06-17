Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.28% from the stock’s previous close.

LICY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

LICY stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LICY. Covalis Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 4,355,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,918,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,684,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,839,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after buying an additional 1,157,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

