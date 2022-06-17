Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Given New $144.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Shares of LSI opened at $105.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.79. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

