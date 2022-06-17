Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Cut to $355.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $367.71.

NYSE LIN opened at $289.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

