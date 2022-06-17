loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 3012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Specifically, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 333,839 shares in the company, valued at $701,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $294,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 183,285 shares of company stock worth $450,113 and sold 489,408 shares worth $1,218,257.

Get loanDepot alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LDI shares. JMP Securities lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered loanDepot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

The stock has a market cap of $536.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.