Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Short Interest Up 45.4% in May

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 546,000 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the May 15th total of 375,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LOIMF opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. Loomis AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

Get Loomis AB (publ) alerts:

About Loomis AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loomis AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.