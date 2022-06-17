Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on THC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.00.
Shares of NYSE THC opened at $52.31 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,288,000 after purchasing an additional 464,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,386,000 after acquiring an additional 418,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after acquiring an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
