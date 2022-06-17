Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on THC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $52.31 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,288,000 after purchasing an additional 464,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,386,000 after acquiring an additional 418,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after acquiring an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

