Lotto (LOTTO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.40 Million

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Lotto has a market cap of $4.40 million and $328.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lotto has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lotto

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

