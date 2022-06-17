Louis Silver Sells 6,104 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $201,126.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CEVA stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $748.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). CEVA had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in CEVA by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CEVA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CEVA Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.