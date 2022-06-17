Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $171.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.80. The stock has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.48 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

