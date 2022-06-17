Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $303.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $423.88.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $271.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.75 and a 200 day moving average of $339.91. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,611 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

