Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Up to $4.52

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.71. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 9,168 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 3,006.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 351.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,745,000. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $10,217,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

