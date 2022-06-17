Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.08

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 142020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Get Macerich alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 87,100 shares of company stock valued at $977,840 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,183,000 after purchasing an additional 453,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Macerich by 17.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after buying an additional 373,618 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Macerich by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Macerich by 1,196.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 329,882 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Macerich by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Company Profile (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.