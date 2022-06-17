Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.08

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 142020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 87,100 shares of company stock worth $977,840 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Macerich by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Macerich by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,858,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,767,000 after purchasing an additional 306,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

