MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Down 5.6%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 200,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,111,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNKD. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get MannKind alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $843.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $1,819,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.