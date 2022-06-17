Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Shares of MA opened at $308.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.08 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

