Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 28,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 268,921 shares.The stock last traded at $13.35 and had previously closed at $12.62.
Several research firms have weighed in on MTLS. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.75 million, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.76.
About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
