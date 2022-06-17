Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 28,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 268,921 shares.The stock last traded at $13.35 and had previously closed at $12.62.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTLS. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.75 million, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Materialise in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Materialise by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,304,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,932 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Materialise by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

