Matthew Mannelly Sells 10,000 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $37.48.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 45,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPTN shares. CL King started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

