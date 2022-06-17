Maxim Shishin Sells 3,500 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) insider Maxim Shishin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $474,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $81,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CorVel stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.01. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $213.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.98.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

