Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Given New $110.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $156.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Meritage Homes from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.

MTH opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.90. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $66.08 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

