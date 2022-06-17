Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is JustInvest LLC’s 7th Largest Position

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.2% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on META shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

NASDAQ:META opened at $160.87 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $435.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.