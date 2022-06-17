Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 135.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,473 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.43.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.97 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.49 and a 200 day moving average of $296.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

