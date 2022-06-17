MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $4.56

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.98. MorphoSys shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 3,952 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOR. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a €31.00 ($32.29) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($47.92) to €30.00 ($31.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €40.00 ($41.67) to €37.00 ($38.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $618.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 121.54% and a negative net margin of 341.56%. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 325.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

