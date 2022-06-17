Motocoin (MOTO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00

Motocoin (MOTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Motocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Motocoin has a total market capitalization of $283,924.68 and $2.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Motocoin has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 118.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15,610.19 or 0.74516902 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00347587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00093086 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Motocoin Coin Profile

Motocoin (CRYPTO:MOTO) uses the hashing algorithm. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Motocoin is https://reddit.com/r/Motocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Motocoin is motocoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Motocoin is a cryptocurrency utilizing an innovative proof-of-play scheme where coins can only be mined by cognitive workload – playing a 2D motorbike simulation game, which is different from Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies that use a proof-of-work scheme where miners must perform difficult computations and then use proof of that work to secure coin transactions and get their reward. Motocoin was historically dominated by bots, but is currently testing a new security model that better enforces balanced play. “

