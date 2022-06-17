Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,451 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,722,000 after acquiring an additional 193,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,029,000 after acquiring an additional 127,759 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,664,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,207,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,290,000 after acquiring an additional 75,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EQR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.11.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

