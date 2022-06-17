Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,331 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,331 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 585 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $54.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.15. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $54.20 and a one year high of $129.32. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.41) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.88.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

