Mystic Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,182 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,182 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

NYSE UNP opened at $208.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

