Mystic Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.85 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.3% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $160.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.36. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $159.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.