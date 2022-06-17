Mystic Asset Management Inc. Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,635,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,120.67 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,333.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,616.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

