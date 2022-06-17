Mystic Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.28 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $171.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

