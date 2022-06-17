Mystic Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,000 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,259,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,050,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 52,199 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,268,000 after purchasing an additional 148,255 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IJJ stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $114.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.22.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
