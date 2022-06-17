Mystic Asset Management Inc. Takes $352,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

IJH stock opened at $219.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

