Mystic Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,314,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 41,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 510.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 30,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

UPS stock opened at $172.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

